Dad 'reviews' new baby in adorable TikTok

TikTok dad of two, known online as 4fargo (@thedavisfamily.4).might have just started a new trend with the adorable review of his 2-month-old son.In the sweet video, which has now gained almost 575k likes.the young dad holds his infant son up to the camera and inventories the baby’s features.“I just got him about 2 months ago.

Good quality hair.

The cheeks are very chunky and kissable… Overall, he’s a pretty good baby until he’s hungry…”.With over 10k comments, it’s clear parents are loving 4fargo’s new product review trend, and are happily going along with the joke.“They do not come with a warranty and you cannot return them, good luck,” one user commented.“Can I exchange mine for yours?

I’ve had him 15 years but he’s in decent condition,” another user added