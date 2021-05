Chicago: Black cat jumps from 5th floor of a burning building; lands smoothly | Oneindia News

In Chicago, a building in the Englewood neighbourhood caught on fire.

As the firefighters were attending the blaze at the 65th and Lowe, a black cat was seen jumping from the 5th floor of the building.

It hurled itself from the building and landed smoothly on its feet.

