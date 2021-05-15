Storm surge topples a house on the coast of Kerala in southern India

A storm surge ahead of Cyclone Tauktae collapsed a house in Kasaragod District of Kerala state in southern India, on Saturday 15 May.

Unusually high waves at high tide eroded the foundations of the building on the coast, leading to its collapse.

Tidal flooding has hit several low lying areas of the state, inundating some villages.

Indian meteorological authorities have issued Red Alerts, warning that a severe cyclone is likely to hit several parts of the country.