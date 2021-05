Triple lockdown in Kerala's 4 districts: How does it work? | Oneindia News

4 districts of Kerala - Thiruvananthapuram, Thrissur, Ernakulam and Malappuram - are entering a triple lockdown from tomorrow, that is May 16th.

A strategic triple lockdown is designed to ensure disease does not spread in the district by monitoring the restrictions strictly at 3 levels.

#TripleLockown #Kerala #Explained