Local businesses reevaluate mask requirements after new CDC masking guidance

INTO THAT.WHILE THE C-D-C’S DECISIONIS A SIGH OF RELIEF FOR SOME,LOCAL BUSINESSES ARE LEFTSCRAMBLING TO DETERMINE IF THEYSHOULD CONTINUE ENFORCING MASKS,NOT KNOWING WHO IS AND ISN’TVACCINATED.3 NEWS NOW REPORTER RUTAULCINAITE SPOKE WITH BUSINESSOWNERS WHO SAY, THE ANNOUNCEMENTIS MORE COMPLICATED THAN ISEEMTHE CDC HAS LOOSENED THEIR MASKGUIDANCE SAYING FULLY VACCINATEDAMERICANS *DON’T* HAVE TO WEARMASKS, INSIDE OR OUTSIDE, INMOST PLACES ACROSS THE COUNTRY.DR RUPP(REMPE YOU’LL HAVE TO ZOOM IN ONHIM)"SO THIS IS EXCITING NEWS AND ITFURTHER REFLECTS THE FACT THATTHE VACCINE IS HIGHLY EFFECTIVEIN PREVENTING COVID-19 ILLNESS."00:46(GFX)TAKE A LOOK AT THE NEW GUIDANCE- THE RIGHT COLUMN FORVACCINATED PEOPLE IS *ALL GREEN.CROWDED OUTDOOR EVENTS, HAIRSALONS AND SHOPPING CENTERS AREALL GOOD TO GO WITHOUT A MASK.NATS(HERE YOU GO THANK YOU)12:00:59NOW BUSINESSES IN OUR AREA HAVETO DECIDE WHETHER OR NOT TOCHANGE THEIR OWN MASKREQUIREMENTS.PATTY DUDZIAK ÃOWNER, VILLAGEGRINDER"I THINK EACH INDIVIDUALBUSINESS WILL MAKE THEIR OWNDECISION AND THAT’S THE BEAUTYOF THIS COUNTRY THAT WE CAN MAKEOUR OWN DECISION." *** 11:54:00THE NEW CDC GUIDANCE IS FOR***VACCINATED INDIVIDUALS ONLY,MAKING IT HARD FOR BUSINESSES TODETERMINE HOW TO MOVE FORWARD.NICK HUFF ÃOWNER, MADE IN OMAHA"I DON’T THINK WE’RE IN THEPOSITION OF TRYING TO DECIPHERIF SOMEONE’S VACCINATED OR NOTOR BRINGING CARDS IN SO FOR THETIME BEING WE’RE DEFINITELYSTILL GOING TO REQUIRE MASKS."12:16:47STANDUP"THE OMAHA MASK MANDATE EXPIRESMAY 25TH AND IT DOESN’T LOOKLIKE IT’S GOING TO GET RENEWED.BUT EVEN WHEN THAT DAY COMES, ITMAY NOT BE A BAD IDEA TO STILLKEEP ONE OF THESE ON YOU."12:26:44NICK HUFF ÃOWNER, MADE IN OMAHA"WE’RE JUST TRYING TO LOOK OUTFOR THE HEALTH AND SAFETY OF OURCUSTOMERS AND EMPLOYEES.

WE’REGOING TO REQUIRE MASKS FOR THETIME BEING." 12:18:02AS BUSINESSES TRY TO NAVIGATETHE NEW GUIDANCE THEY JUST HOPECUSTOMERS GO BY THE HONOR SYSTEMAND STILL TAKE PRECAUTIONS IFTHEY HAVEN’T BEEN VACCINATED.REPORTING IN OMAHANATS(THANK YOU BYE)12:10:RUTA ULCINAITE, 3NN.WE ASKED OMAHA CITY COUNCILIF THE MASK MANDATE WILL BEREMOVED ANY QUICKER WITH THISNEW GUIDANCE AND THEY SAID NO,WITH THE FOLLOWINGEXPLANATION..."THE CITY COUNCILCOULD RESCIND THE ORDINANCE,HOWEVER IT WOULD REQUIRE THREEREADINGS, INCLUDING A PUBLICHEARING, THE SAME PROCESSREQUIRED TO PASS ANORDINANCE....THE PROCESS TO RESCIND, WOULDDELAY THE EXPIRATION INTO