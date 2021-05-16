Israeli Airstrike Destroys Gaza Building Housing Foreign News Media

There was a powerful show of force in the Middle East on Saturday where the conflict in Israel and the Palestinian territories escalated Saturday.
CBS News' Imtiaz Tyab reports.
An Israeli airstrike on Saturday destroyed a 12-story building in Gaza that housed residential apartments and the offices of media..
Media building in Gaza collapses after Israeli airstrike as Palestinian rockets target Tel Aviv area.