From peaceful march to violence: London ‘Free Palestine’ protest ends in ugly scenes outside Israeli Embassy
Extended 4K footage of a pro-Palestine rally and subsequent violence outside the Israeli Embassy in London yesterday (May 15).
Riot police and pro-Palestine protesters clashed when a small number of demonstrators attempted to break through a cordon outside the embassy in Kensington.