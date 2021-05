Pro-Palestine protesters blocked Whitehall, the road outside the UK Prime Minister's Downing Street residence, on Sunday 16 May.

Whitehall is also the heart of the British government district in London.

Protesters stood outside Downing Street, as cars with signs and slogans on them stopped on the road in front of the entrance to Downing street.