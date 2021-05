BRADLEYS WEATHER FORECAST PART 2 10PM 5-16-2021

AND STORMS WILL BE RETURNING TOTHE FORECAST.OVERNIGHT LOWS WILL BE MILD INTHE UPPER 60S.A FEW PASSING SHOWERS WILL BEPOSSIBLE OVERNIGHT AS ENERGYSPILLS INFROM TEXAS.

WITH ENOUGH GULFMOISTURE AND UPPER-LEVEL ENERGYIN PLACE ON MONDAY,WE'LL SEE A RANDOM SCATTERING OFSHOWERS AND STORMS OUT THERE.IT WON'T NECESSARILY BE RAININGALL DAY LONG, BUT THOSE SHOWERSANDSTORMS WILL BE LURKING AROUNDTHE AREA.AS PER USUAL IN MAY, ANY ONESTORM THAT DOES DEVELOP WILL BECAPABLE OF PUTTINGDOWN SOME LOCALLY HEAVYDOWNPOURS.AFTERNOON HIGHS WILL SETTLE INTOTHE LOWER 80S.SIMILAR SET-UP FOR TUESDAY WITHPERHAPS RAIN CHANCES A TOUCHHIGHER.

THE PATTERN REMAINSPRETTY STAGNANT THROUGH THE RESTOF THE WEEK AS WE'LLHAVE TROUGHING OUT TO OUR WESTAND A DEVELOPING RIDGE OF HIGHPRESSUREACROSS THE SOUTHEAST US BYMID-WEEK.THAT RIDGE WILL SERVE AS ABLOCKING MECHANISM AND KEEPPERSISTENT SHOWERAND THUNDERSTORM ACTIVITY MAINLYACROSS TEXAS, BUT SOME OF THATWILLSPILL OVER INTO LOUISIANA ASWELL.

IT DOES APPEAR THAT THEMORE EXTREME RAINFALL TOTALSTHIS WEEK WILL BE SETTING OFMORE SO INTO TEXAS.

HOWEVER, ADECENT SOAKING STILL APPEARSLIKELY ACROSS MUCH OFACADIANA.

2-4" OF RAIN WITHLOCALLY HIGHER AMOUNTS WILL BEPOSSIBLE THROUGHTHE END OF THE WEEK.

KEEP INMIND THAT HEAVIER THUNDERSTORMSTHAT PRODUCE HIGHERRAIN RATES IN A VERY SHORTPERIOD OF TIME ARE NOT OFTENMODELED WELL.SO, THERE COULD BE HOT SPOTS OFEVEN HIGHER AMOUNTS, ESPECIALLYFARTHER TOTHE WEST.

WE'LL CONTINUE TOWATCH THAT FOR YOU THROUGHOUTTHE WEEK.RAIN CHANCES SLOWLY EASE INTOTHE WEEKEND, AND CERTAINLY INTOTHEFIRST HALF OF NEXT WEEK ASTEMPERATURES WARM UP.THAT EARLY SUMMER FEEL WILL BEBACK!

