Royal Palm falls in boys volleyball state semi-finals

Royal Palm Beach Wildcats fall in boys volleyball state semi-finals to the Freedom Patriots

THE ROYAL PALMBEACH WILDCATS TOOK ON THEORLANDO TEAM THE FREEDOMPATRIOTS IN THE STATESEMI-FINALS THIS MORNING.ROYAL PALM CAME INTO THE MATCHUP UNDEFEATED, AND LOOKING TOCONTINUE THAT STREAK AGAINSTFREEDOM.

BUT THEIR SEASONWOULD COME TO AN END AS THEYLOST IN THE STATE SEMI FINALS3 SETS TO 0.

DESPITE THE LOST,THIS WILDCAT SQUAD MADE SCHOOLHISTORY BY BEING THE FIRSTBOYS TEAM EVER TO MAKE IT THATFAR IN THE PLAYOFFS.

THEYDIDNT COME HOME WITH THE GOLD,BUT THIS SEASON WILL STILL BEONE FOR THE BOOKS.CHRISTIAN KOLLAR-DYE- ITDEFINITELY SOMETHING SPECIALYOU KNOW.

EVERYONE THAT TRIEDOUT FOR OUR VOLLEYBALL TEAMMADE IT.

SO ITWESCHOOL I THINK A LOT OF THEKIDS DONVOLLEYBALL AND SO FOR US TO BETHE BEST SPORTS TEAM AT THESCHOOL THIS YEAR AND ONE OFTHE BEST IN SCHOOL HISTORY ISJUST SPECIAL.

I LOVE TO LEAVEMY MARK ON THE SCH