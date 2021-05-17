Covid-19: Rajnath Singh released first batch of anti-covid drug 2-DG | Oneindia News

The first batch of anti-Covid oral drug 2-DG, developed by the DRDO, was released on Monday by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Health Minister Harsh Vardhan.

Even as the country is reeling under vaccine shortage and growing Covid cases, vaccines worth lakhs were destroyed in a fire at a godown in Madhya Pradesh's Indore.

The Indian Meteorological Department said that the cyclone poses no threat to the BMC premises.

Over 1 Lakh People Shifted from Coastal Areas in Gujarat as Tauktae Storm Looms. A furious Mamata Banerjee landed at the CBI office in Kolkata today as two of her ministers, Firhad Hakim and Subrata Mukherjee, were arrested in the Narada bribery case.

