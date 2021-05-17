Joyous drinkers pile into a boozer to enjoy their first inside pints since last year

Joyous drinkers pile into a boozer at midnight to enjoy their first inside pints since last year. As of today (Mon), pubs, cafes and restaurants in England can open indoors in line with the latest easing of coronavirus restrictions. Showtime bar in Huddersfield, West Yorks., wasted no time in continuing business as usual - by opening their doors at 12am. Cheerful footage taken inside the bar, which last opened for people to have a pint indoors in November, show delighted drinkers chinking their glasses together to toast the memorable moment. Showtime co-founder Ian Snowball, 61, said: "It's been a difficult time for everyone so we wanted to get back as soon as we could. "It's great to see everyone getting back to normal, with a smile on their faces and a drink in their hands."The easing of restrictions has also enabled galleries, theatres, sports stadiums, cinemas and soft play centres in England to reopen. Holiday flights abroad to some countries are restarting, while loved ones not in the same bubble can once again hug each other.

