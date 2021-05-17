Controversial ayurvedic clinic in western India offers cow urine as COVID-19 treatment

A clinic has opened in western India offering ayurvedic COVID-19 treatments including milk, cow dung and cow urine.

The controversial clinic in Tetoda village in Gujarat has one normal doctor, one ayurvedic doctor and five nurses.

The team believes that by combining ayurvedic medicine with science-based treatment and a proper diet they can help patients beat coronavirus.

The Indian Medical Association has come out strongly against ayurvedic medicine.

"[Indian gov't support for Ayurveda as treatment] is a fraud on the nation and gullible patients by calling placebos as drugs," the association said in a statement.