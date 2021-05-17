Bill Gates Reportedly Left Microsoft Amid Investigation Over Affair With Employee.
‘The Wall Street Journal’ reported on Sunday that Gates resigned from Microsoft’s board of directors.
After they hired a law firm to investigate a romantic relationship between Gates and a Microsoft engineer.
The WSJ wrote that during the investigation, some board members felt it was unsuitable for Gates to continue as a director at the company he founded.
The Journal added that Gates resigned before the investigation was complete, according to “people familiar with the matter.”.
A spokesperson for Gates gave the Journal a statement.
Bill's decision to transition off the board was in no way related to this matter, Spokesperson, via ‘The Wall Street Journal’ .
The WSJ story follows a separate article about Gates in ‘The New York Times,’ regarding his “reputation for questionable conduct in work-related settings.”