Bill Gates Reportedly Left Microsoft Amid Investigation Over Affair With Employee

‘The Wall Street Journal’ reported on Sunday that Gates resigned from Microsoft’s board of directors.

After they hired a law firm to investigate a romantic relationship between Gates and a Microsoft engineer.

The WSJ wrote that during the investigation, some board members felt it was unsuitable for Gates to continue as a director at the company he founded.

The Journal added that Gates resigned before the investigation was complete, according to “people familiar with the matter.”.

A spokesperson for Gates gave the Journal a statement.

Bill's decision to transition off the board was in no way related to this matter, Spokesperson, via ‘The Wall Street Journal’ .

The WSJ story follows a separate article about Gates in ‘The New York Times,’ regarding his “reputation for questionable conduct in work-related settings.”