Newsom's Income Increased During First Year As California Governor

California Gov.
Gavin Newsom and his wife made $1.7 million in 2019 during his first year as governor, about half a million dollars more than they earned the year before, according to tax returns his campaign released Monday.
California Gov.
Gavin Newsom and his wife made $1.7 million in 2019 during his first year as governor, about half a million dollars more than they earned the year before, according to tax returns his campaign released Monday.
A booming business in private firefighting - hired by some California vineyard owners, among other wealthy clients - is creating..
As 23ABC reported before the state is looking at a massive budget surplus this year. Wednesday we learned new details about how..