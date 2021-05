Monte Dolack artwork celebrates creek restoration project

KREVAT: TUCKED AWAY IN THE TBEAUTIFUL MADISON VALLEY,CONSERVATION, ART AND ENERGYMEET AT THE ORESTORATION PROJECT.

AND ONTHURSDAY MORNING THE PROJECTWAS CELEBRATED WITH ANUNVEILING OF ARTWORK.

THEOIN THE WORKS S T 2004.

THEGOAL: REPAIR AND RESTOREAGRICULTURAL DAMAGE TO THELAND& CAUSED BY PREVIOUSLANDOWNERS WHO DITCHED ANDSTRAIGHTENED OUT THE CREEK...DRAINING WATER OFF THE NOWRESTORED WETLANDS.

GOODSTEWARDSHIP AND PASSION FORCONSERVATION BROUGHT TOGETHERAN UNLIKELY CREW.

ONE OF THELEADERS& 4TH GENERATION OWNEROF THE GRANGER RANCHES JEFFLAZLO.

LASZLO: ITGREAT JOURNEY, BUT ITGREAT EXAMPLE OF COLLABORATIONAND I THINK IN THESE SORT OFTUNUSUAL TIMES WE LIVE IN, ITTGREAT TO BE PART OF SOMETHINGWHERE WETOGETHER TOWARDS A COMMONGOAL.

THE PROJECT TRANSFORMEDTHE STREAM BACK INTO ITSORIGINAL WINDINGPATH...SPANNING 15MILES...CREATING 700 ACRES OFWETLANDS.

BEFORE TFOFOPROJECT...DOZENS OF BIRDSCOULD BE FOUND IN THE AREA...NOW OVER ONE HUNDRED DIFFERENTSPECIEOF BIRDS.

ANOTHERPARTNER IN EFFORT&NORTHWESTERN ENERGY& WHOCONTRIBUTED $2.9 MILLIONDOLLARS TO THE PROJECT.SULLIVAN: IT HAD THE THREETHINGS YOU NEED FOR ASUCCESSFUL ENVIRONMENTALPROGRAM.

IT HAD A NEED.

IT HADA LOT OF DEFICIENCIES FROM ANENVIRONMENTAL STANDPOINT.

ITHAFUNDING.

NORTHG.STERN HADA RELICENSE OBLIGATION ANDCOULD CONTRIBUTE TO THE MONEY.AND MOST IMPORTANTLY, IT HAD AWILLING PARTNER IN TLANDOWNER.

NORTHWESTERN ENERGYCOMMISSIONED A PAINTING OFOWHO SAID HE WAS EAGER TO BE APART OF THE PROJECT.

DOLACK: IWAS DELIGHTED TO BE ABLE TOBRING WHATEVER I CAN TO THISPROJECT, SO THEREVISUAL THAT IDEALLY WOULD SUMUP WHAT WEPROCEEDS OF THE SALE OF PRINTSWILL BE DONATED TO ENNIS-AREAORGANIZATIONS THAT PROMOTEENVIRONMENTAL EDUCATION FORKIDS.

KREVAT: KILLAKPAINTING WILL BE ON DISPLAY ATTHE ENNIS CHAMBER OF COMMERC CREPORTING IN THE MADISONVALLEY, GABY KREVAT, MTN NEWAN INFAMOUS ENTERTAINER.