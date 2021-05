New photo shows missing 12-year-old Powhatan girl at school Thursday

Deputies are still trying to find 12-year-old Olivia Grace Green who was last seen Thursday evening at her home in Powhatan County.

"We're very concerned not just because she's a young girl, but also because she does not have access to some of the medications that she takes," Powhatan County Sheriff Brad Nunnally said in a news briefing Saturday evening.