Energetic mom squeals in delight at brilliant hoodie-folding hack

Nicole, known on TikTok as @longlashqueen,describes herself as a mom of three, the life ofthe party, and a lover of tacos.now, she can proudly add“hoodie hack queen” to that bio.“Oh my gosh!

I found this new thing calledTikTok!

Check out what it taught me!” shesqueals as she bursts into frame.The beaming mama then hops to the floorand excitedly begins to fold her hoodie.“Lay the sweatshirt out smoothand flat.

You fold up the bottom”.“You take a sleeve, you fold it in, makeit nice and smooth,” she explains in asingsongy voice as she demonstrates.Finally, the crowning glory of the brillianthoodie hack: “Get ready, get ready!

Take thehat, the hood, you just stretch it around”.Her voice quivers in delight as she holdsthe neatly folded parcel and says, “Would youlook at how neat your closet’s gonna be”.“I’ve never seen someone soexcited about a hoodie,” said one user