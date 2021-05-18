'I Slapped Her': School Bus Driver Bertram Jaquez Admits Hitting 10-Year-Old Girl In Dispute Over Face Mask
A school bus driver admits he slapped a 10-year-old girl -- in a dispute over how she was wearing her face mask.

It happened in April in Fremont County and was captured by surveillance cameras.

Some may find the video disturbing.