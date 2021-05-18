'I Slapped Her': School Bus Driver Bertram Jaquez Admits Hitting 10-Year-Old Girl In Dispute Over Face Mask

A school bus driver admits he slapped a 10-year-old girl -- in a dispute over how she was wearing her face mask.
It happened in April in Fremont County and was captured by surveillance cameras.
Some may find the video disturbing.
A school bus driver admits he slapped a 10-year-old girl -- in a dispute over how she was wearing her face mask.
It happened in April in Fremont County and was captured by surveillance cameras.
Some may find the video disturbing.
The Fremont County School District identified the driver as Bertram Jaquez. His employment ended April 14, two days after the..
A school bus driver admits he slapped a 10-year-old girl -- in a dispute over how she was wearing her face mask.