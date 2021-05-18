Lightning look to extend series lead against Panthers in Game 2

The puck drops for game two at 8 p.m.
At the BB&T Center in Sunrise.
The team will be holding a watch party inside Amalie Arena.
Tickets are $10.
Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 32 shots, Steven Stamkos and Ondrej Palat had first-period goals and the Lightning beat the Panthers 3-1..
CBS4's Mike Cugno has a preview of the big game.
Nikita Kucherov scored two power-play goals in his first appearance of the season to lift the Tampa Bay Lightning to a 5-4 win over..