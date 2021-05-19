The Single Mom Conspiracy Movie

The Single Mom Conspiracy Movie Trailer HD - MarVista Entertainment - A single mother hires a professional organizer but soon wonders if her new friend has the best intentions.

- Plot synopsis: Recently divorced single mom, Grace (Allison McAtee), is struggling to manage her new home and restaurant venture, plus raise her teenage daughter, Charlie (Aubrey Stevens), and navigate a new romance with her much-younger employee Alex (Andrew Spach) and difficult relationship with her estranged, alcoholic husband.

Feeling increasingly overwhelmed, Grace agrees to let a woman named Lilith (Samantha Cope) move into her guest house so she can get extra help organizing the house and restaurant.

But as things start to unravel in both Grace’s personal and professional life, she begins to question if Lilith is there to help or hurt her.

Cast: Allison McAtee, Samantha Cope, Andrew Spach, Aubrey Stevens