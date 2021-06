'Major reopening' begins Wednesday in NYS

Masks for vaccinated people no longer mandatory, in most places.

EMERGES FROM THE GRIPS OF THEPANDEMIC.

THE STATE WILLFOLLOW C-D-C GUIDELINES.

THISMEANS PEOPLE WHO ARE FULLYVACCINATED DO NOT HAVE TO WEARA FACE MASK IN MOST SITUATIONS-- INDOORS AND OUT.

AND ASJEFF RUSACK REPORTS -- MANYCAPACITY RESTRICTIONS WILL BELIFTED AS WELL.WNY WILL OPEN TOMORROW.

SO,THAT'S EXCITING.

THAT'S NOTGOVERNOR ANDREW CUOMO SPEAKINGON TUESDAY.

THAT'S HIMSPEAKING EXACTLY 365 DAYS AGO.BACK THEN, HE ANNOUNCED "PHASEONE" OF THE REOPENING PROCESSFOR THE WNY REGION.

THISTUESDAY, HIS OFFICE WROTE ASIMILAR REOPENING MESSAGE ONTWITTER.

"TOMORROW WE USHER INA MAJOR REOPENING OF NYS.

MOSTCAPACITY RESTRICTIONS WILL BELIFTED.

VACCINATED PEOPLE WILLNO LONGER NEED TO WEAR MASKSIN MOST SETTINGS" THE BIGDIFFERENCE BETWEEN THOSE TWOANNOUNCEMENTS EXACTLY ONE YEARAPART FROM ONE ANOTHER,COVID-19 VACCINES.

SO WHATDOES A "MAJOR RE- OPENING"ENTAIL?

MASKS.

IF YOU HAVE AVACCINE, YOU CAN ALMOST PUTTHEM AWAY... ALMOST.BUSINESSES CAN STILL REQUIRETHEM.

THEY'LL STILL BE NEEDEDFOR PUBLIC TRANSIT ANDAIRPLANES.

MASK REQUIREMENTSFOR ANYONE UNVACCINATED,REMAIN IN PLACE.

CAPACITY:UNLIKE YEARS PAST, WHEREBUSINESSES WERE BROKEN DOWN TOINDIVIDUAL CATEGORIES WITHTHEIR OWN RULES.

ON WEDNESDAY,NEARLY ALL BUSINESSES WILL NOLONGER HAVE CAPACITYRESTRICTIONS.

THE ONLYRESTRICTION THAT WILL REMAIN,IF PEOPLE ARE UNVACCINATED,THERE MUST BE ENOUGH ROOM TOMAINTAIN SIX FEET OFDISTANCING.

LARGE SCALEEVENTS... BASEBALL GAMES,FOOTBALL GAMES..

THOSE VENUESWILL BE REQUIRED TO CHECKPROOF OF VACCINATION, IN ORDERTO HAVE RELAXED SOCIALDISTANCING RULES.

A PAPER ORELECTRONIC PROOF VACCINATIONOR NEGATIVE TEST WILL BOTH BEACCEPTED.

THE GLOBAL PANDEMICTHAT IS COVID-19 IS NOT OVER.BUT THE NUMBERS, ESPECIALLY INNEW YORK ARE ALLOWING MORERESTRICTIONS TO EASE.

JEFFRUSACK 7 EWN.SCHOOL LEADERS ARE DOING THEIRPART TO CONVINCE PAREN