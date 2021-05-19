The new Kia Stonic Driving in Madrid

Kia Motors has introduced significant upgrades to the Kia Stonic compact crossover, strengthening the car’s position in the European B-SUV segment.

The upgraded Stonic now offers drivers a range of efficient new ‘Smartstream’ powertrains, with innovations that enhance efficiency.

Among these, the Stonic now offers Kia’s new gasoline 48V mild-hybrid ‘EcoDynamics+’ powertrain, and is also equipped with the company’s new ‘clutch-by-wire’ intelligent manual transmission.

The interior and exterior design of the Stonic remain largely unchanged, however owners have even greater scope for customisation than before, with new body and roof colours and colour schemes, and a new wheel choice.

Inside, drivers and occupants can now specify a larger 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment and navigation system with Kia’s new ‘Phase II’ UVO Connect telematics features.

Safety and driver support are further enhanced with the adoption of a range of new high-tech advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).