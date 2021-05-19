Woman dodges falling tree during cyclone Taukte in Mumbai, India

This is the scary moment a woman narrowly escaped being crushed by a falling tree when cyclone Taukte hit Mumbai, Maharashtra on the west coast of India.

CCTV footage shows a woman holding an umbrella when the huge tree was uprooted and landed only inches away from her on May 17 afternoon.

She emerged unscathed from the near miss but the storm left a trail of destruction on streets in the area, with trees blown over and signs torn from buildings.

Cyclone Taukte has killed at least 12 in the state of Maharashtra and at least 13 in Gujarat.