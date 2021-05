VIDEO: Suspect in custody after trying to kidnap 11-year-old girl at Florida bus stop, authorities say

Officers have arrested a suspect in connection to an alleged attempted kidnapping that was captured in a "chilling" video, authorities said.

Https://www.abcactionnews.com/news/state/video-suspect-in-custody-after-trying-to-kidnap-11-year-old-girl-at-florida-bus-stop-authorities-say