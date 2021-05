Attorney for George Floyd's family to discuss death of Hopkinton teen

GET SOME HIGH PROFILE HELP.MATT, GOOD MORNING.MATT: TODAY THE CIVIL RIGHTSATTORNEY WHO REPRESENTED GEORGEFLOYD’S FAMILY WILL HOLD A NEWSCONFERENCE ON THIS CASE.EARLIER THIS MONTH, FAMILYMEMBERS AND ACTIVISTS HELD ARALLY HERE ON THE TOWN COMMON.ATTORNEY BEN CRUMP WILL JOIN16-YEAR-OLD MIKAYLA MILLER’SMOTHER TO DISCUSS HER DEATH.THAT MOVE COMES ONE DAY AFTERTHE MEDICAL EXAMINER RULED THEHOPKINTON TEEN’S DEATH ASUICIDE.HER MOTHER AND ACTIVISTS HAVEBEEN PRESSING FOR ANSWERS SINCEHER BODY WAS FOUND IN THE WOODSABOUT A MILE FROM HER HOME LASTMONTH.SOME HAVE ALLEGED A COVER-UP,POINTING TO AN ALTERCATIONMIKAYLA ALLEGEDLY HAD WITHSEVERAL OTHER TEENS THE NIGHBEFORE HER DEATH.AN ADVISORY ANNOUNCING THE NEWSCONFERENCE SAYS MIKAYLA COULDNOT HAVE KILLED HERSELF AND ITCALLS HER DEATH A POTENTIALMURDER.THE DISTRICT ATTORNEY SAYS THECASE IS NOT CLOSED.RELEASING A STATEMENT SAYINGQUOTE, WE WILL CONTINUE TOEXPLORE EVERY INVESTIGATIVEANGLE NECESSARY AND INTEND TOISSUE A COMPLETE AND THOROUGHREPORT AT THE CONCLUSION OF THEINVESTIGATION.TODAY’S NEWS CONFERENCE IS SETFO