Israeli-Palestinian Fighting Becomes 'War'

GAZA CITY, GAZA STRIP — On Monday, the Israeli military continued to release waves of airstrikes on the Gaza Strip as Palestinian militants continued to fire rockets at southern Israeli cities, according to the BBC.

According to the Associated Press, at least 212 Palestinians and 10 people in Israel have been killed in the week of violence, with the latest Israeli attacks destroying the Hamas-run Religious Affairs Ministry, which Israel said contained the main operations center for Hamas' internal security forces.

The Israeli army also said one of its air strikes had killed Hussam Abu Harbeed, a commander from the Islamic Jihad group, which it says is responsible for some of the ongoing rocket attacks on Israeli territory, according to Al Jazeera.

Israel says its attacks are primarily targeting tunnels used by Hamas and other militant groups in the Gaza Strip, as well as the homes of Hamas military commanders, according to the Associated Press.

However, the BBC reports that infrastructure has also been targeted inside Gaza, including the main coastal road in Gaza and power lines.