Nitin Gadkari calls for more vaccine-making licenses | Cong leader takes a dig at him |Oneindia News

Yesterday, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari attended a virtual meeting with Vice Chancellors of multiple universities.

In the meeting, he insisted that more domestic companies should be given the licence to manufacture vaccines and life-saving drugs to tackle the Corona pandemic.

