Skip to main content
Global Edition
Sunday, June 13, 2021

Enjoy Ybor Sicilian cuisine and a rooftop bar at Casa Santo Stefano | Taste and See Tampa Bay

Credit: ABC Action News
Duration: 01:33s 0 shares 1 views
Enjoy Ybor Sicilian cuisine and a rooftop bar at Casa Santo Stefano | Taste and See Tampa Bay
Enjoy Ybor Sicilian cuisine and a rooftop bar at Casa Santo Stefano | Taste and See Tampa Bay

Casa Santo Stefano is the newest member to the Columbia Restaurant family located in Ybor.

Guests can enjoy authentic Ybor Sicilian food in what used to be a macaroni factory is the early 1900s.

A Sicilian restaurant or Sis basically Sicilian foodflair.

We have the bungalois a big claims and we sertomatoes too in solitude aenchilada, which is a civisimilar to a calzone casais not 100% Sicilian by itdish.

It's uh, Columbia reRichard Goldberg.

He was hcommunity in Tampa.

He asktheir own family recipes asay rooftop bars make everyou're looking for a less

Explore