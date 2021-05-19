Enjoy Ybor Sicilian cuisine and a rooftop bar at Casa Santo Stefano | Taste and See Tampa Bay

Guests can enjoy authentic Ybor Sicilian food in what used to be a macaroni factory is the early 1900s.

Casa Santo Stefano is the newest member to the Columbia Restaurant family located in Ybor.

A Sicilian restaurant or Sis basically Sicilian foodflair.

We have the bungalois a big claims and we sertomatoes too in solitude aenchilada, which is a civisimilar to a calzone casais not 100% Sicilian by itdish.

It's uh, Columbia reRichard Goldberg.

He was hcommunity in Tampa.

He asktheir own family recipes asay rooftop bars make everyou're looking for a less