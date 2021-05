Shots Shatter Windows Of Jurupa Valley Jack In The Box, Several Cars

A Jack in the Box located off a freeway in Jurupa Valley had its windows shattered in a shooting late Tuesday night along with four cars in the restaurant’s parking lot, as the mysterious freeway shooting spree which has gripped the entire Southland region continued.

There were also two more shootings reported on freeways in Corona and the City of Industry.

Tina Patel reports.