A$AP Rocky Says Girlfriend, Rihanna is 'The One'.

The rapper spoke to ‘GQ’ for their June/July cover story, telling the magazine that Rihanna is the "love of my life; my lady.".

When asked about how it felt to be in a relationship, Rocky responded, “so much better when you got 'the One.’”.

She amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones.

The artist also mentioned that fatherhood is "in my destiny, absolutely," in response to being asked about starting a family.

A source confirmed to ‘People’ in November that the pair was dating after years of friendship