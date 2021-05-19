A$AP Rocky Says Girlfriend, Rihanna is 'The One'.
The rapper spoke to ‘GQ’ for their June/July cover story, telling the magazine that Rihanna is the "love of my life; my lady.".
When asked about how it felt to be in a relationship, Rocky responded, “so much better when you got 'the One.’”.
She amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones.
, A$AP Rocky, via ‘GQ’.
The artist also mentioned that fatherhood is "in my destiny, absolutely," in response to being asked about starting a family.
A source confirmed to ‘People’ in November that the pair was dating after years of friendship