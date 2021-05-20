The top-selling Ford F-150 gets electrified

The number one selling truck now has an all-electric variant in the 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning.

The EV pickup delivers 563 horsepower and 775 lb-ft of torque with dual in-board motors.

4x4 is standard.

In addition to the truck bed the F-150 Lightning features a “frunk.” We expect the Lightning to roll off the line next year with a starting price of $39,974.

For the full story on the 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning and other car news head to Autoblog.comTranscript: The F-150 pickup truck gets electrified.

Ford revealed the 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning.

An all-electric variant of the number one selling truck.

Lightning is powered by dual in-board motors with standard 4x4.

Delivering 563 horsepower and 775 lb-ft of torque it has a 0-60 mph time in the mid 4-second mark.

There is a 15.5-inch touch screen with wireless access to Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Check out the frunk!

Pricing for the entry model starts at $39,974.

Before any federal or state tax credits.

The mid-level XLT model will have a starting msrp of $52,974.

The Ford F-150 Lightning is expected to arrive in the spring of 2022.

