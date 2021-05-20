'I'm scared': AP obtains video of deadly arrest by Louisiana State Police

Viewed it.

Oh yeah.

Mm Andthat uh I could, I didn'tI had to see Ronnie what hsee him take his last breaI did and it stayed with mtoday.

They're released instay focused.

I have not bagain.

Uh, I've seen pieceI've not been able to go tit's with me, what I did swill forever be with me anI had to turn away in ordebecause what's happening ijust causes me to just los