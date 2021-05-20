Skip to main content
Thursday, May 20, 2021

US mother gets emotional after son pays surprise visit after year apart

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO
Duration: 01:11s 0 shares 2 views
US mother gets emotional after son pays surprise visit after year apart
This mum from Indiana couldn't hold back the tears when her son surprised her on Mother's Day.

In this clip, Brittany King films her mother whom she asked to get ready for a photoshoot.

However, no one told her who the photographer would be.

"For Mother's Day, my siblings and I pulled off a surprise!" King said.

"I told my mom that I arranged a photo session for her to get some pro-headshots.

Unbeknownst to her, the photographer would be her son whom she hadn't seen in almost a year!" she added.

"Based on her response, I think we did well," she concluded.

The heartwarming moment took place on May 8, 2021

Explore