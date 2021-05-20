Incredibly clever dog know all his 60 toys by name

This dog from Guernsey in the UK knows all of his 60 toys by name.

Footage captured in January 2021 shows 6-year-old "Bear" retrieving his different squishy toys when owner Sophie Goss gives the command.

Goss has had "Bear" since he was a puppy and has trained him to recognise objects all over their house.