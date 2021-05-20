Maryland To Give Away $40K For 40 Days To Vaccinated Residents, $2M In Total Prize Money
Maryland To Give Away $40K For 40 Days To Vaccinated Residents, $2M In Total Prize Money

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan said the state health department has partnered with Maryland Lottery to bring a total $2 million in prize money for lucky vaccinated Marylanders.

The grand prize is $400,000.