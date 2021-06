Signs your loved one may be dealing with domestic violence.

INCIDENT.

THEY ALSO SAY --DOMESTIC VIOLENCE CONTINUES TOBE A SERIOUS ISSUE IN WESTERNEW YORK.

AND AUTHORITIES TE7 EYEWITNESS NEWS REPORTERHANNAH BUEHLER -- THE PANDEMICIS LIKELY A MAJOR REASON WHY.SOT: THERE WAS A DOMESTICRELATIONSHIP BETWEEN HIM ANDONE OF THE FEMALES WHO WASMURDERED BUFFALO POLICE SAYSOMETHING LED TO A HORRIFICINCIDENT OF DOMESTIC VIOLENCETHIS MORNINGSHOT DEAD AND THE ALLEGEDSHOT DEAHEN TURNING THE GUNSHOOTERON HIMSELF SOT: WE DON'T KNOWWHAT LED TO IT AT THIS POINTSOT: THE SHUTDOWN OF THECOMMUNITY REMOVED ALL KINDSRESOURCES FOR PEOPLE WHO WERESTRUGGLING CAPTAIN JEFFRINALDO SAYS THE EFFECTS OFTHE PANDEMIC ARE STARTING TOBE FELT AND AS A RESULTDOMESTIC VIOLENCE CALLS, CASESAND INCIDENTS IN BUFFALO HAVEREMAINED STEADY SOT: WE'VEBEEN REVIEWING OUR DOMESTIVIOLENCE CALLS THROUGH COVIDWE SAW A SPIKE AND THEN ITSEEMED TO LEVEL OFF SOT:DRINKING MORE DRUGGING MOREWE'RE SEEING A LOT OF DOMESTICVIOLENCE INCREASING LYNNESHINE IS A LICENSED MENTALHEALTH COUNSELOR SOT: PEOPARE STRUGGLING PEOPLE ARELOSING JOBS ALL THE THINTHAT CREATE CRISIS FOR PEOPLEINCREASES THE DOMESTICVIOLENCE SHINE SAYS MANYPEOPLE MAY BE FEELING DELAYEDSTRESS AND ANXIETY FROM THEPANDEMIC SHINE SAYS DOMESTICVIOLENCE IS NOT WIDELY TALKEDABOUT BUT SHOULD BE SOT: IFYOU'RE RECOGNIZING SOMETHINGIN SOMEONE IT'S IMPORTANT TOASK THE QUESTIONS IT'S NOTOVERSTEPPING A BOUNDARY TO SAYI'M CONCERNED ABOUT YOU ISEVERYTHING OKAY SHINES SAYSTHESE ARE SOME WARNING SIGNSTO LOOK OUT FOR -LOVED ONE ISQUIET -BEING TALKED TOINNAPROPRIATELY BY SIGNIFICANTOTHER -SHUT OFF FROM THEFAMILY -SIGNIFICANT OTHERACTING VERY POSESSIVCALLING/TEXTING A LOTHELP IS ALWAYS AVAILABLE ANDIS A PHONE CALL AWAY HERE ARSOME IMPORTANT RESOURCESTHE FAMILY JUSTICE CENTER CANBE REACHED 558-7233 YOU CANALSO CALL CRISIS SERVICES834-31ALRIGHT THANKS H