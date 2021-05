Pfizer, Moderna: COVID-19 booster shot likely needed this fall

Fully vaccinated people may need a booster shot as soon as eight to 12 months after their initial doses.

ARE TIRED OF MASK MANDATES ASWELL... BUT WORRY ABOUT THOSEWHO REFUSE TO GET VACCINATEDSPREADING THE VIRUS.It’s highly likely that within areasonable period of time we’regoing to wind up requiring abooster.

When the level ofprotection starts to dwindledown as happens over time orwhen we start seeing morebreakthrough infections, you’regoing to see boosters.YOU HEARD IT THERE--DOCTORANTHONY FAUCI SAYING THE NEEDFOR COVID BOOSTERS WILL BELIKELY AS WE CONTINUE TO MOVETHROUGH THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC.ALTHOUGH MASK REQUIREMENT