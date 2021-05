Activists: Proposed changes to KCPD budget 'way past due'

TOWN.41 ACTION NEWSREPORTER EMMA JAMESTALKED WITH LOCALCOMMUNITY ACTIVISTSABOUT TODAY'SANNOUNCEMENT.EMMA - THEY SAY IT'SPAST DUE?YES - GWEN GRANT -PRESIDENT OF THE URBANLEAGUE OF KANSAS CITYSAYS THIS ALIGNS WITHTHE DEMANDS HER ANDHER ORGANIZATION HAVEBEEN MAKING IN REGARDSTO POLICE REFORM FOR AYEAR NOW.IF APPROVED, SHE'S GLADKCPD WILL NO LONGERJUST GET A BLANK CHECKAND WILL BE HELDACCOUNTABLE FOR THEOUTCOMES THEY'REGETTING WHEN IT COMESTO SOLVING CRIME.SHE CALLS THEIR SOLVERATE FOR FATAL ANDNON-FATAL VIOLENTCRIMES "ABYSMAL."SHE SAYS THAT PLAYS AMAJOR FACTOR IN THEUPTICK IN CRIME BECAUSETHE LESS YOU SOLVE, THEMORE YOU'RE GOING TOGET.GWEN GRANT, PRESIDENT,URBAN LEAGUE OF KANSAS CITY"With this measure the Mayor andCouncil can ensure that KCPD isaccountable and that otherorganizations and entities whocertainly may be much moreeffectivein addressing root crimepreventioncauses can have access to theresource necessary."GRANT SAYS THIS IS ASTEP IN THE RIGHTDIRECTION BUT SHE STILLWANTS TO SEE A CHANGEIN LEADERSHIP AT KCPD.SHE SAYS THERE NEEDSTO BE A CHANGE INCULTURE AT THEDEPARTMENT AS WELL ASA CHANGE IN OUTCOMEAND SHE DOES NOTBELIEVE THAT CAN BEDONE WITH CHIEF RICKSMITH.THE CHIEF HAS SAIDREPEATEDLY, THE CHIEFHAS NO PLANS TO STEPDOWN.