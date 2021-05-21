Meet Ollie the Labrador retriever who can balance everyday objects on his BACKSIDE

Meet Ollie the Labrador retriever who has a unique talent for balancing everyday objects on his backside.

The paw-some pooch lives at home with his owner Alex Morgan in East Berkshire, UK.

Ollie has always loved learning new tricks and while teaching him how to bow Alex thought it would be funny to balance a few things on his behind.The 6-year-old Labrador retriever holds himself so controlled and still that the talent is second nature to him and all manner of things are able to be balanced on his sturdy rear from a full glass of water or an egg to a ukulele and even a Halloween pumpkin.This video was filmed throughout 2020 - 2021.