Motorcycle riders carry monitor lizard in Thailand

This is the bizarre moment two motorcycle riders were seen carrying a live monitor lizard.

The pair had caught the creature in a nearby home in Ang Thong province, central Thailand on May 19.

They were seen cruising along a busy dual carriageway with the beast taped up to stop it from fighting.

It was in the pillion passenger’s lap while the rider steered the vehicle.

Onlooker Trakoonsak Wornrarien said: ‘I was driving past the house where the lizard was found.

The house owner was frightened and called the rescuers.

‘This was the first time I saw such a huge lizard no wonder the resident was so scared.

The rescue team then helped catch it.’ The two riders were part of a rescue team and later released the animal back into the wild away from any homes.