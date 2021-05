Chipko andolan legend Sunderlal Bahuguna passes away due to Covid | Oneindia News

Veteran Environmentalist and founder of the Chipko movement Sunderlal Bahuguna died at AIIMS Rishikesh on Friday after battling Covid.

He was 94.

Through India's Independence, Bahuguna witnessed the rise in infrastructure projects built with little regard to preserving the fragile ecosystems of the Himalayas, and later spearheaded the popular Chipko movement.

