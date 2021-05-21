Government Seizes 68 Big Cats From ‘Tiger King’ Zoo

Government Seizes 68 Big Cats From ‘Tiger King’ Zoo.

68 lions, tigers and other big cats have been seized from Tiger King Park in Thackerville, Oklahoma.

.

The animal park is operated by Jeffrey and Lauren Lowe, a couple featured in the popular Netflix series ‘Tiger King.’.

In a statement, the Justice Department said the animals were taken due to violations of the Endangered Species Act.

.

The park had reportedly been inspected three times since December.

The Lowes receivied multiple citations for failing to provide proper shelter, food and veterinary care.

Inspections also found some big cats to be underweight, worm-infested or experiencing issues with their pads.

.

The animals are now being sent to “responsible animal preserves” where they will be “safely maintained rather than exploited.” .

In a statement to ‘People,’ Jeffrey requested via his attorney that people to “watch Tiger King 2 for the real story, not the story made up by a corrupt DOJ.”.

Netflix has yet to officially greenlight a second season of ‘Tiger King.’