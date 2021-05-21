Friday 5/21 Insider Buying Report: CMPI, PTRS

Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money.

On Tuesday, Checkmate Pharmaceuticals' Chief Scientific Officer, Arthur M.

Krieg, made a $174,257 purchase of CMPI, buying 25,001 shares at a cost of $6.97 each.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals is trading up about 2.5% on the day Friday.

Before this latest buy, Krieg purchased CMPI at 3 other times during the past twelve months, for a total cost of $103,451 at an average of $14.16 per share.

And on Monday, Director Michael W.

Clarke purchased $165,516 worth of Partners Bancorp, purchasing 20,561 shares at a cost of $8.05 a piece.

Before this latest buy, Clarke bought PTRS at 6 other times during the past year, for a total cost of $772,636 at an average of $7.49 per share.

Partners Bancorp is trading up about 0.1% on the day Friday.

Investors have the opportunity to grab PTRS even cheaper than Clarke did, with the stock changing hands as low as $7.75 in trading on Friday which is 3.7% under Clarke's purchase price.