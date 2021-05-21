Skip to main content
Top 10 Games We Want to See at E3 2021

For this list, we’ll be looking at games that could make an appearance at this year’s Electronic Entertainment Expo.

Whether it’s a trailer, an announcement, or simply confirmation that they’re still in development, these games are at the top of our wish list.

Our countdown includes Halo Infinite, Final Fantasy XVI, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, Grand Theft Auto VI, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 and more!

