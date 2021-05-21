Dating Apps Launch New Features To Encourage Vaccinations

Dating Apps Launch New Features To Encourage Vaccinations.

Dating Apps Launch New Features To Encourage Vaccinations.

The White House announced the initiative on May 21 in support of the president's goal of getting 70% of American adults vaccinated by July 4.

The White House announced the initiative on May 21 in support of the president's goal of getting 70% of American adults vaccinated by July 4.

Tinder, Hinge and OkCupid will offer vaccination status badges on users' profiles.

Tinder, Hinge and OkCupid will offer vaccination status badges on users' profiles.

Filters will be provided so people can see who's been vaccinated.

Filters will be provided so people can see who's been vaccinated.

Premium content will be offered to those who have been vaccinated.

Vaccinated people will also receive a free 'Boost' to move their profile to the front of a daters’ stack, White House, via statement.

According to OkCupid, people who are vaccinated or plan to be get 14% more matches.

Bumble, Match, Badoo, BLK, Chispa and Plenty of Fish will also join the effort to promote COVID-19 vaccines