WH enlists dating apps to encourage vaccination

The White House has partnered with popular online dating platforms such as Match, Tinder and Bumble to encourage more Americans to get vaccinated against the virus that has killed hundreds of thousands of people in the United States alone.

If you're on a dating app looking for love, being vaccinated against the coronavirus could get you more right swipes.

That message was relayed to Americans on Friday by Andy Slavitt, senior adviser to the White House COVID-19 response team, as his cohorts Dr. Anthony Fauci and CDC director Rachelle Walensky giggled behind him.

Slavitt: "According to one of the sites, OKCupid, people who display their vaccination status are 14 percent more likely to get a match.

We have finally found the one thing that makes us all more attractive-a vaccination." It came as he announced a new White House partnership with popular online dating platforms such as Match, Tinder and Bumble to encourage more Americans to get vaccinated against the virus.

Slavitt: "These dating apps will now allow vaccinated people to display badges which show their vaccination status, filters specifically to see only people who are vaccinated and offer a premium content, details of which I cannot get in to.

But apparently they include things like boosts and super swipes." Match Group - owner of dating apps Tinder, OkCupid and Hinge - confirmed its participation.

The campaigns will launch in the coming weeks and will run until the Fourth of July and come as the United States has seen COVID-19 cases plummet.

"This represents yet another decrease of more than 19% from the prior 7-day average and also marks the second day in a row where our 7 day average is less than 30,000 cases per day." CDC Director Walensky also said hospitalizations have dropped and that the seven-day average of daily deaths has fallen to a new low of 498.