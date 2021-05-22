South Beach's 2:00 A.M. Overturn Last Call Goes Into Effect This Weekend

Friday heading into Saturday morning will be the final time guests can order alcohol in South Beach after Miami Beach commissioners passed a resolution bill for alcohol last calls at 2 a.m.
Read more: https://cbsloc.al/3vnJuxv
Friday heading into Saturday morning will be the final time guests can order alcohol in South Beach after Miami Beach commissioners passed a resolution bill for alcohol last calls at 2 a.m.
Read more: https://cbsloc.al/3vnJuxv
CBS4's Joan Murray spoke with Clevelander attorney Kendall Coffey about the lawsuit.
Shark swims between surfers in Byron Bay, Australia