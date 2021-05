Muhammad Ali's daughter on the volcano eruption in Congo where 'Rumble in the Jungle' took place

Khaliah Ali, the daughter of champion boxer Muhammad Ali, joined CNN’s Pamela Brown to discuss the eruption of the Mount Nyiragongo volcano in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo.

She has made humanitarian visits to the country in the past and it is where her father fought in the historic “Rumble in the Jungle” boxing match.