Newly Released Video Showing Deadly Arrest Of Ronald Greene Drawing Outrage

Newly released video showing the deadly arrest of a Black man in Louisiana two years ago is drawing more outrage.
We warn you the video is disturbing; Michael George reports for CBS2.
Beaten and shackled by Louisiana state troopers, Black motorist Ronald Greene desperately tried to roll over in what may have been..
'I'm scared': AP obtains video of deadly arrest by Louisiana State Police